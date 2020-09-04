Delhi Riots Exclusive: Police Link Sharjeel’s Arrest to 8 Dec Meet

The latest person to be arrested by Delhi Police special cell, under FIR 59 probing the alleged conspiracy behind Delhi riots, is JNU student Sharjeel Imam. If people interrogated by the Delhi Police are to be believed, special focus is being given to a meeting that took place in Delhi on 8 December 2019.

Over several conversations The Quint has had with those who have been interrogated by the Delhi Police special cell, we have learnt that the police is trying to build evidence and make the case that it was this very meeting where “responsibilities were assigned and the riot conspiracy hatched.”

Remember that all of Delhi Police’s charge sheets have a separate section on chronology. This section does not restrict the violence to what happened in February 2020, but dates back to the violence that erupted around Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia on 13 December. Imam’s arrest is in line with the police’s narrative as he was already lodged in jail by January end, roughly a month before the riots began.

The police is facing their deadline to file charge sheet under FIR 59 by 17 September. This is their second extension to file the charge sheet. While the first was granted by a Patiala House Court judge till, 17 August, the second was granted by a Karkadooma court judge till 17 September.

What Happened At This 8 December Meeting?

For context, this was a time when the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was still a Bill and called the CAB. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on 9 December, Rajya Sabha on 11 December and the President notified the Act on 13 December. Also, a day before this meeting, on 7 December, there was an anti-CAA protest organised by United Against Hate at Jantar Mantar.

Apparently, the reason this meeting was being called was because of a comparatively lower turnout out at Jantar Mantar. People from the civil society decided to meet and discuss a way to get more people to come out and protest.



The meeting was organised in a building in Jangpura, frequented by various civil society groups including Narmada Bachao Aandolan, National Alliance of People's Movements, Swaraj Abhiyan and others. Other than Imam there were at least 10 other people present in this meeting.





Nothing significant happened in this meeting, The Quint has learnt after speaking to at least five people who were present there.

However an argument did take place on one issue - whether the protests should be considered a Muslim movement or not. Imam was of the view that since the CAB directly discriminated against Muslims, therefore it should be a Muslim protest. But a few others in the meeting insisted that this was not true and said that the protests should be secular in nature as they were regarding the constitutional validity of a law.



The meeting ended with no concrete steps being taken and part of the reason may have been this ideological disagreement. People present say that besides this discussion, Imam remained mainly quiet. They all amiably said they would keep in touch, but never really did.





Cases Against Sharjeel Imam: Jamia Violence and Now FIR 59

An FIR was registered against Imam by the Delhi Police on 25 January under IPC sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.

Imam was slapped with a sedition case after his speech, in which he allegedly spoke about ‘cutting off’ Assam and northeastern states from the rest of India as part of anti-CAA protests, went viral.

Arrested from Bihar on January 28 and later, on 29 April, he was also booked under the the anti-terror law UAPA. His arrest under FIR 59, is now the second time that he has been booked under the anti-terror law by the Delhi Police special cell. While he had been arrested for allegedly ‘instigating and abetting Jamia riots’ already, his arrest under this particular FIR, over six months later, is in line with Delhi Police’s chronology regarding the build up of the riots. Mentioned as a different section across all Delhi riots charge sheets, the police’s narrative begins with the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in mid-December.



One charge sheet reads:



