Delhi riots: Chargesheet ignores hate speech by Kapil Mishra and others, makes mockery of justice

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the Delhi riots case. It names 15 people. Six others arrested in connection with the riots have not been named in the document. They will, no doubt, be arraigned soon.

Should the fact that most of the 15 named in the chargesheet, and the six yet to be named, are anti-government protesters " mainly men and women peacefully demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens " occasion even the shadow of surprise? The answer is yes and no. We shall come to both the responses by way of a detour.

Let us examine the burden of the Delhi Police's song, as reported in the media, since the document isn't in the public domain. In brief, the chargesheet says: The accused systematically mobilised crowds to incite violence in the guise of protesting against the CAA; they planned for weeks to stockpile weapons, including stones, Molotov cocktails, and arms and ammunition (apparently of unspecified varieties); disseminated propaganda to the effect that government policies were anti-minority, in general, and anti-Muslim, specifically; and, that they were funded by several groups, including the Popular Front of India (PFI).

First off, characterising a government's policies as being anti-minority, whether one calls such characterisation in speech or writing or some other form propaganda, is hardly a crime.

In democracies, it is called criticism of the government, dissent, disagreement etc. It is a completely legitimate form of activity. Most people would say it is essential to the functioning of a political democracy and an open society. No one in his or her right mind would hold that a person should be arrested and prosecuted for saying, for instance, that West Bengal chief minister has an anti-Hindu mindset, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda did on 10 September.

Second, being funded by various organisations for undertaking any form of political or public activity, be it protest or something else, can hardly be construed as a crime. All political parties receive funding from organisations, groups and individuals. The only problem would be in the areas of unregistered foreign funding or funding from banned organisations. The PFI is not banned countrywide.

Third, the charge that the accused systematically mobilised crowds to incite violence using the ant-CAA protests as a cover sounds a huge stretch. The anti-CAA protests started in December last year, not long after the amending Act was passed. They spread throughout the country, mainly in urban areas. They were almost always peaceful and those who participated did so freely.

Commentators, neutral observers, journalists and academics were struck from the very outset by the fact that these protests were 'non-political' in the sense that they were not organised or led by political parties. They were almost universally led by citizens, especially students, and the backbone of many of the individual protests, whether in Shaheen Bagh or Park Circus, was provided by people who had no history whatsoever of political protest. Often, homemakers who had barely ever ventured into the public arena literally left their hearths and homes to spend their days at protest sites.

It is mind-boggling that the Delhi Police, of which more in just a bit, should claim that there was systematic mobilisation to incite violence. It will have to explain why and how sit-in protests that had proceeded peacefully for two months or so suddenly erupted into violence towards the end of February only after the BJP leader Kapil Mishra made an incendiary speech, in effect giving the administration and the police a deadline to remove protesters (in the presence of officers of the self-same police force, who did not act against the offender).

As for the final charge, that it is completely trumped up seems a reasonable proposition. Every single protest site in Delhi, as also every protest of any substance throughout the country, was heavily policed. The Shaheen Bagh protest was terminated by the police force itself, after the announcement of the lockdown on 24 March. Is it the case that arms and ammunition were being stockpiled under the noses of the police who had been maintaining surveillance on the protests for weeks on end without their picking up even the merest of a whiff? If that is so, all the senior police officers involved in the operations should be sacked forthwith.

