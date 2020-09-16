Delhi Riots Case: Police File 10,000-Page Chargesheet in Court, Umar Khalid's Name Not Included, Say Reports

New Delhi, September 16: The Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted 18,000 pages charge sheet in the court in the North-East Delhi riots case. However, former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid's name has not been mentioned as of yet. As per initial details, 15 accused have been named in the charge sheet.

According to various reports, the Delhi Police had named Tahir Hussain as main accused in over 10,000-pages charge sheet. Though the name of Umar Khalid has not been included in the first charge sheet, Delhi Police may add his name in the separate charge sheet. Umar was arrested in Sunday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and was remanded 10 days’ police custody by Delhi court. Umar Khalid Arrested in Connection with Northeast Delhi Riots

Apart from Umar, Sharjeel Imam's name has also been not included in the charge sheet. Police sources say that it may be added in the supplementary charge sheet, as the arrests were made just a few days before filing the charge sheet. In the court, police said that their investigation in the case is ongoing and it expects to file a supplementary charge sheet against the accused whose names have not been included so far.

Khalid has been made accused in the 'Delhi Riots Case' by the police as he allegedly gave provocative speeches and urged people to come out on the roads to ensure that the 'propaganda of minorities in India is being persecuted' may get publicised during US President Donald Trump's visit on February 24-25, 2020. Police even claim that they have evidence against the accused in the form of WhatsApp chats. Khalid has been charged with Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the UAPA.

In the Delhi riots -- that raged through the capital city in February this year, 53 people died and property worth crores were damaged. Also, over 200 were injured and many became homeless. The communal violence erupted in the national capital over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when both supporters and opposers clashed.