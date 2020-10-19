Delhi Riots: Asif Iqbal Tanha, Charged With Terrorism, Was A Poor Student Finding His Politics And Voice At Jamia

NEW DELHI — In the months after the Delhi riots, Asif Iqbal Tanha, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, was submitting assignments for his final exam and delivering food to migrant workers amid the coronavirus lockdown. In between this, he was also being summoned for police interrogations and mentally preparing himself for his own arrest.

The irony, Tanha’s friend Abu Ala Asif pointed out, was that the Jamia Nagar police station which booked the 24-year-old for rioting and attempt to murder was the same one that had issued him a movement pass for carrying out relief work during the lockdown, a month after the communal violence in February.

“He was always ready for relief work. When the phone rang, he would go and give food not just to migrant workers, but to anyone who needed it,” said the Jamia research scholar as he shared the image of the pass on WhatsApp.

At least 21 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in a conspiracy case in connection with the February riots, most of whom have no criminal record whatsoever. Rather, those arrested represent a new generation of student activists who have articulated a principled, coherent and articulate response to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that critics say makes religion the basis for granting citizenship in India.

The arc of Tanha’s life is of a poor student from an underdeveloped state like Jharkhand to a young man who was finding his politics at a prestigious university like Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. He, like many of those opposing the increasing authoritarianism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) majoritarian politics, face charges of murder, terrorism and conspiracy. These are largely statements attributed to the accused and protected witnesses that defence lawyers in the conspiracy case — First Information Report (FIR) 59 — have called false and fabricated.

Tanha, who grew up in a poor family in Jharkhand, had made his family proud by getting into the Persian language programme at Jamia Millia Islamia. His father, Mujeebullah, a former school teacher, hoped that he would become a translator. As their financial situation became dire in 2019, Tanha started working at the counter at an eatery in exchange for food and a place to live.

In the winter of 2019, the young man found himself leading the movement against the CAA at one of India’s top national universities. He is the youngest student to be arrested in the conspiracy case, so far.

In a 17,000 page chargesheet, built on the statements of protected witnesses and select WhatsApp conversations, the Delhi Police say the students and activists leading the protests against the CAA in December and January were using it as a front to overthrow the Modi government, and the language of inclusivity and constitutional values they used was a ruse concealing their real objective of triggering Hindu-Muslim riots.

Alvi, an MBA from Pune University, who requested his first name not appear to avoid any backlash from the police, said he had interacted with Tanha when he came to speak in Allahabad on 19 February. They are members of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO), a group that describes itself as an “ideological organization working in the country for preparing students and youth for the reconstruction of society in the divine guidance.”

“We wanted to hear from a student because students were under attack at the time. He was at Jamia when it was attacked. We wanted to know what he was thinking,” said Alvi, referring to the crackdown by Delhi Police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus after a protest march descended into violence on 15 December. Both sides blamed each for the violence. “By nature, I liked him. He was easy, natural, respectful and polite,” he said.

“Everything that was happening in the country at the time, he was part of it. It was not just Jamia, or even Delhi, but the whole country,” said Mujeebullah, Tanha’s father and a heart patient. “We told him not to be at the front of anything but you can’t stop a young man.”

“I told my son that your father is very sick and you will have to learn to stand on your own two feet,” said Jahanara, his mother. “He was learning to stand on his own two feet.”

