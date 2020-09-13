Delhi Riots: Anti-CAA Activist Umar Khalid Arrested by Police

After interrogating former JNU student and United Against Hate member Umar Khalid for eleven hours on 13 September, he was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Delhi Police post midnight for his alleged role in the Delhi riots of February 2020.



Khalid had been named in several charge sheets and projected as the ‘mastermind’ and ‘conspirator’ of the riots. He came to Delhi from Kolkata back in August when he was summoned by Delhi Police special cell for the first time.





His father, national president of the Welfare Party of India, SQR Ilyas said, "My son Umar Khalid has been arrested tonight at 11:00 pm by Special Cell, Delhi Police under UAPA. Police was questioning him since 1:00 pm. He has been implicated in Delhi Riots.”

United Against Hate put out a statement condemning his arrest:



After 11 hours of interrogation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Umar Khalid as a "conspirator" in the Delhi Riots case.

The fairytale narrative that DP has been spinning criminalizing protests in the garb of investigating riots, find yet another victim.

The fight against draconian CAA and UAPA will go on despite all these horrid measures of intimidation.

Right now, our first priority is that he should be given maximum security and the Delhi Police must ensure his safety by all means possible.









A statement was also put out by civil society members in solidarity with him. It was signed by several people, including writer and activist Farah Naqvi, Karwan E Mohabbat founder Harsh Mander and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand.



The statement reads:



As citizens deeply committed to Constitutional values, we condemn the arrest of Umar Khalid who has been subjected to a malicious investigation targeting peaceful anti-CAA protestors. He has been booked under several charges including UAPA, sedition and conspiracy for murder. With deep anguish we have no doubt in saying that this investigation is not about the violence in February 2020 in the national capital, but on the completely peaceful and democratic protests across the country against the unconstitutional CAA.













Umar Khalid was one of the hundreds of voices that spoke up in favour of the Constitution across the country during these anti-CAA protests, always foregrounding the need for peaceful, non-violent and democratic means. Umar Khalid has emerged as a strong and powerful voice of young Indians in favour of the Constitution and of democracy. The repeated attempts by the Delhi police to implicate him in a number of fictitious cases of conspiracy for the Delhi violence are part of a brazen attempt to try to suppress his voice of dissent. It is very significant that of the 20 arrested, 19 are under the age of 31. Of which 17 have been charged under the draconian UAPA and have been imprisoned on charges of a conspiracy for the Delhi violence whereas those who actually instigated and participated in the violence has not been touched. Of the ones incarcerated, five are women, except for one all are also students.

The essence of our democracy is the freedom of conscience and the strength of any country is in its young minds. We strongly condemn the targeting of Umar Khalid and other young activists, both women and men.

The right to life, is not just to be allowed to eat, live and breathe; it is to live without fear, with dignity and with freedom of expression, including dissent. The nature of investigation has been mainly to silence democratic voices and instill fear, and this is precisely the objective of this witch hunt.

Given the past precedence of physical attacks in court premises in the instance of Kanhaiya, and the attempt on Umar’s life in 2018 by gunmen in public, we urge that it is imperative that all measures are taken to avoid any threat to his life and limbs so long as he is in the custody of the state / judiciary.