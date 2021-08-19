Delhi Riots: 3 Cops Identified in Case of Forcing 5 Injured Men to Sing Anthem

More than a year after the northeast Delhi riots took place, the Delhi Police has identified three police personnel who allegedly coerced five Muslim men, who were injured during the violence, to sing the national anthem, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, 19 August.

The three policemen of the Delhi Armed Police will be subjected to a lie-detection test.

For the purpose of the identification, over 100 police personnel were interrogated by the special investigation team of the Crime Branch, and a number of documents such as duty rosters were analysed, The Indian Express reported.

What Had Happened?

A video of the incident, which had gone viral on social media last year, shows police personnel beating five injured persons who are lying on the road, forcing them to recite the national anthem and chant 'Vande Mataram'.

When the protector turns perpetrator, where do we go?!

Shame on @DelhiPolice for disrespecting the value of human life. Is this how the Delhi Police fulfills its Constitutional duty to show respect to our National Anthem?

(Maujpur, 24 Feb)#ShameOnDelhiPolice #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/QVaxpfNyp5 — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 25, 2020

One of the men, a 24-year-old resident of Kardam Puri named Faizan, had succumbed to his injuries at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, days after the incident.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt CP) Alok Kumar had told The Quint that an FIR has been registered in the case of Faizan's death, listing murder charges against 'unknown people'.

Story continues

Also Read: George Floyd’s Killer Jailed, But Faizan’s Killers Are Forgotten

In defence of the policemen seen abusing Faizan and the other injured men in the viral video, Alok Kumar had claimed they were not included in the FIR because they were not seen beating the men. He had said it was the police who had taken the five injured men to the hospital.

Various other discrepancies had also been discerned in the police's record of the case.

Also Read: Delhi Violence: Man Forced to Sing Anthem Dies, Cops Dilute Case

Communal clashes had taken over northeast Delhi in February last year. Fifty-three people had been reported dead, hundreds were injured, and property worth crores was destroyed in the violence.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

. Read more on India by The Quint.World Photography Day: 10 of India's Most Iconic Photos of 2021Delhi Riots: 3 Cops Identified in Case of Forcing 5 Injured Men to Sing Anthem . Read more on India by The Quint.