Delhi Riots: 13 former judges criticize Umar Khalid's supporters for trying to obstruct probe

Just a day after Times Now newsbreak about the Delhi Riots conspiracy and planning, a big development has come in. 13 Former judges have now slammed the pro-Khalid brigade.

Times Now has accessed the statement that has been signed by the former judges which said, 'Freedom of Expression does not include any freedom to instigate participate or conspire any crime. Freedom also doesn't give amnesty from legal consequences of criminality, National integration cannot be sacrificed at the bargain of wishfully disintegrating romanticism of the misguided elements and this intends that the law must take its own course. Umar Khalid is not an exception to the rule of law in India.'

Times Now's Nikunj Garg brings more details.

