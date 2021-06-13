



Delhi restaurants to reopen from Monday with 50% capacity: Kejriwal

Restaurants in Delhi will be allowed to open at 50% capacity, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has dropped to a three-month low. Further, the CM said that shops will now be allowed to open seven days a week, further relaxing it from the odd-even rule. Here are more details.

Guidelines: Shops allowed to remain open from 10 am-8 pm

Addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said shops will be allowed to remain open on all days from 10 am-8 pm. These relaxations will be in place on a trial basis for a week, Kejriwal said, adding that action will be taken if COVID-19 cases rise. Weekly markets are allowed with 50% vendors. Only one market will function in each municipal zone each day.

Guidelines: Restaurants dine-in facilities allowed with 50% capacity

Dine-in facilities have been allowed at restaurants at 50% seating capacity. Previously, restaurants were only allowed to remain open for takeaways and home deliveries.Salons can now open, but spas will remain shut. Schools/colleges/educational institutions will also remain shut.Government offices can open at full capacity, while private offices can open at 50% capacity.Delhi Metro and buses will run at 50% capacity.

Fact: No public gatherings will be allowed: Kejriwal

Swimming pools, amusement parks, and water parks will also remain shut under the new 'Unlock' guidelines. No public gatherings will be allowed. Kejriwal further said that religious places can open, but no devotees will be allowed.

Outbreak: Delhi reported 213 new cases, 28 deaths yesterday

Delhi reported 213 new COVID-19 cases—down from a record high of over 28,000 cases in April—along with 28 deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate has slipped to 0.30%, the lowest after February 23 when it was 0.25%. The total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 14,30,884, out of which, 3,610 cases are active. The death toll has risen to 24,800.

Fact: 'If cases keep declining, life will come back on track'

Kejriwal said on Sunday, "If the cases of infection keep decreasing in the current manner, then our life will gradually come back on track. COVID-19 is a great tragedy and we all have to face it together."

