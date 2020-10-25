Delhi reports over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, positivity rate at 8.17 pc

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Delhi reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

According to the Delhi government's data, 4,136 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infections to 3,56,656.

However, there are only 26,744 active cases as 3,23,654 have recovered/discharged/migrated.

With 33 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 6,258 and the case fatality rate now at 1.76 per cent. The cumulative positive rate is at 8.17 per cent.

At present, 16,115 patients are in home isolation. There are 2,893 containment zones in the national capital.

14,627 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 34,442 rapid antigen tests were conducted today. (ANI)