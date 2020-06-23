Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,947 Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 66,602, Death Toll Mounts to 2,301

New Delhi, June 23: Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,947 coronavirus cases, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital to 66,602. The national capital also reported 68 deaths in the same period. Till now, 2,301 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Delhi, now, becomes the second worst-hit state /UT of India due to coronavirus. ICMR Asks States to Scale-Up COVID-19 Testing by Using RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Methods to Contain Coronavirus Spread.

Also Read | Patanjali Says It Fulfilled All Standard Parameters for Clinical Trials of Coronil and Swasari_Vati, Acharya Balkrishna Says Details Sent to AYUSH Ministry

According to the Delhi government, there are 24,988 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. Over 39,000 people have also been cured of the virus in the national capital so far. The coronavirus recovery rate in the UT is over 59 percent. The second-highest spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases was reported on Saturday in Delhi.

ANI's Tweet:

Also Read | Gurugram: 17 Contractual Workers of Manesar Maruti Plant Go Missing After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Delhi reports 3947 new #COVID19 cases and 68 deaths, today. Total number of positive cases stand at 66602 including 24988 active cases and 2301 deaths. pic.twitter.com/LbkO5xiUUX — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020





Earlier in the Day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army to run 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre at Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur. The large part of the facility will be open by June 26. For aggressive contact tracing and quarantining, the Centre also asked the Delhi Government to delineate all containments zones by June 26.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India jumped over 4.4 lakh on Tuesday after 14,933 tested positive in 24 hours since Monday morning. The total death toll also increased to 14,011 in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,78,014 active cases in the country, while 2,48,190 patients have recovered so far.