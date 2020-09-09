Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,039 COVID-19 Cases; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2 Lakh-Mark in National Capital

New Delhi, September 9: Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 4,039 COVID-19 cases. It is for the first time that the COVID-19 cases crossed 4,000-mark. Delhi’s COVID-19 tally also crossed two lakh-mark. Twenty deaths were also reported in the national capital in the past 24 hours. According to the Delhi Health Ministry, 4,638 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. On Wednesday, 54,517 tests were conducted in the national capital. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 43.70 Lakh Mark With Spike of 89,706 New Cases & 1,115 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

As per the government data, the positive rate in Delhi is 10.57 percent. Till now, 1,72, 763 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the national capital territory. There are currently, over 23,000 active cases in Delhi. The union territory reported the record spike in COVID-19 cases, a day after metro services were resumed in the national capital.

11,101 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,416 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 19,03,780 tests done so far: Government of Delhi https://t.co/6yts4duS2b — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Last time, Delhi had witnessed the highest single-day spike in a time period of 24 hours was on June 23, when 3,947 people were tested positive for COVID-19. otably, Delhi is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the health ministry of the union territory to conduct coronavirus testing without doctor’s prescription. Arvind Kejriwal said that anyone could get himself tested for the virus. At present, there are over 1,000 containment zones in Delhi. The national capital’s case-fatality rate now is 2.31 percent.