Delhi reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,281, including 1,357 active cases, 14,07,943 recoveries and 24,981 deaths.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.65 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

As many as 53,649 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 22,819 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,15,59,572 tests have been done so far. The city has 1,412 containment zones at present.

The bulletin said that 1,46,225 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday and 78,93,609 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the phased unlocking process started from May 31.

Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year on April 20. It saw the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent on April 26. (ANI)