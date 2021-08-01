Delhi Reports 85 Covid Cases, 1 Death; Positivity Rate at 0.12%

The national capital Sunday reported 85 coronavirus cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,36,350. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,054.

On Saturday, the city had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and one death due to the infection. On Friday, the capital logged 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent and three deaths.

On Thursday, it registered 51 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and zero deaths.

