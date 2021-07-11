Delhi reports 53 new COVID cases, lowest single-day rise this year

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): In its lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases this year, Delhi has reported 53 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The national capitals also saw 99 recoveries and three deaths in the said period, informed the Delhi health department on Sunday.

It was on June 28 when the city last recorded the lowest single-day spike with 59 new COVID-19 cases. Today Delhi reported 21 more cases than Saturday's figure that was 76 COVID-19 cases.

With this, the total number of infections in the national capital has reached 14,35,083, including 743 active cases and 14,09,325 total recoveries. For the third day in a row, the recovery rate stands at 98.2 percent.

The death toll in the capital has mounted to 25,015. The daily positivity rate of COVID infections stands at 0.07 percent, while the cumulative total positivity rate is at 6.43 per cent.

As per the Delhi government's bulletin, a total of 2,23,04,187 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 53,280 RT-PCR tests and 23,543 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours.

As a part of the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi has inoculated 88,96,884 beneficiaries. These include 79,627 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. To date, 68,19,406 persons have been administered with their first dose and 68,19,406 have been administered with their second dose.

As part of unlock-7, the Delhi government issued guidelines on Sunday stating that no permission from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is required for holding training programmes such as Army, police, workers, skill, school and college training events.

India reported 41,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,54,118. The active cases constitute 1.47 per cent of the total cases.

The country also reported 895 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 4,08,040. (ANI)