Delhi reports 4,266 new covid-19 cases, 21 more deaths

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Delhi reported 4,266 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking national capital's tally to over 2.09 lakh.

There are 26,907 active cases in the national capital while 1,78,154 cases have recovered or have been discharged.

Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)