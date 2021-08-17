Delhi Reports 38 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Delhi reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to a Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 25,073, the bulletin said.

The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent. Twenty people have succumbed to the disease so far this month.

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital had reported 50 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death.

On Friday, the city had reported 50 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and zero deaths. There are 471 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 467 the previous day. Of these, 156 are under home isolation, down from 165 a day ago.

