Delhi reports 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,97,135 according to the health department.

A total of 19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory today, taking the toll to 4,618.

Meanwhile, the count of recovered, discharged or migrated cases reached 1,70,140.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 22,377 active cases. There were 20,543 active cases on Monday.

As many as 9,944 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 35,853 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted today and 18,49,263 tests have been done so far, said the Delhi government's bulletin.

There are 1,166 containment zone in the national capital. (ANI)

The total COVID-19 case tally of the country stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths. (ANI)

