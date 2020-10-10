Delhi reports 2,866 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi reported 2,866 new COVID-19 cases and 48 fatalities due to coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the latest bulletin by Delhi Government, the total count of cases has gone up to 3,06,559 which includes 22,007 active cases.

The total number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the national capital stands at 2,78,812 after 2,766 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has gone up to 5,740 after 48 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death rate -- based on the last 10 days - stands at 1.41 per cent whereas the cumulative fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

As many as 35,74,666 samples have been tested so far in the national capital while 49,736 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Out of the tests conducted today, 10,384 tests were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True nat tests while 39,352 tests were Rapid Antigen Tests.

India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)