Delhi reports 2,860 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported 2,860 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

According to the bulletin issued by the Delhi Government, the total count of cases stands at 3,03,693. The metropolis has 21,955 active cases and 5,692 people have died after 39 more persons succumbed to the virus.

The bulletin said 3,098 patients recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours in Delhi and the total number of such cases in the national capital stands at 2,76,046.

A total of 49,135 samples were tested in last 24 hours of which rapid antigen tests stand at 37,484 and RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests at 11,651. So far 35,24,930 have been conducted.

The number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 1,85,522.

The positivity rate stands at 8.62 per cent whereas the fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.87 per cent.

With a spike of 70,496 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday. (ANI)