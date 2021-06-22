Delhi reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Delhi saw 134 new COVID-19 cases, 467 recoveries and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

There was a marginal rise in cases compared to Monday when the city had seen 89 new coronavirus cases.

The city had also recorded its least positivity rate at 0.16 per cent on Monday.

The total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,32,778 including 1,918 active cases. Delhi had reported 1900 active cases on March 10 this year and today's active cases count is the lowest since then.

The positivity rate was 0.2 per cent on Tuesday according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

It said that 263 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks have been added on the ICMR portal yesterday by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital.

The total recoveries stand at 14,05,927 and the death toll has gone up to 24,933. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said 67,916 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and over 2.8 crore tests have so far been conducted.

Delhi vaccinated 76,291 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number to 66,11,132. (ANI)