Delhi Reports 131 New Covid Cases, Lowest in 112 Days; 16 People Die

The national capital recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin. Delhi had recorded 128 cases on February 22.

The 16 latest deaths are the lowest since April 5, when 15 people had succumbed to the disease. There are 3,226 active COVID-19 cases in the city. As many as 960 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 14,31,270 while the death toll stands at 24,839. Over 14.03 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, according to the latest bulletin. Delhi had recorded 255 cases on Sunday, 213 cases on Saturday, 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 23 deaths on Sunday, 28 on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday. The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent on Sunday, 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

A total of 59,556 tests, including 47,357 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated. Delhi is reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.

On April 20, Delhi had recorded 28,395 cases, the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the national capital had recorded the highest daily toll on May 3.

With the positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on Sunday announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from Monday. While restaurants can open at 50 per cent capacity, one weekly market per municipal zone is allowed.

Salons, beauty parlours and barbershops, closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, also reopened from Monday, officials said. However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens will continue to be closed till 5 am on June 21, according to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

