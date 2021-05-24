Delhi reports 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily addition since March 30

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The national capital reported 1,550 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,375 recoveries and 207 deaths in the last 24 hours, its health department informed on Monday.

This is the lowest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since March 30, when 992 cases were reported.

As many as 61,506 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 44,342 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 17,164 Rapid antigen tests. The positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 2.52 per cent.

The total positive cases reported so far is 14,18,418 including 13,70,431 recoveries and 23,409 deaths.

The case fatalities rate stands at 1.65 per cent.

There are currently 24,578 active cases, the lowest since April 8, when there were 23,181 cases.

Only 4,717 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 4,471 who got the first dose and 246 who got their second dose.

Cumulatively 50,86,615 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far with 39,34,648 who have received their first dose and 11,51,967 the second.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by one more week till May 31. (ANI)