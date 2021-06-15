



As Delhi reopens, doctors warn another surge in COVID-19 cases

15 Jun 2021: As Delhi reopens, doctors warn another surge in COVID-19 cases

Delhi is back on track. But so are huge crowds and a disregard for coronavirus protocols. After seeing catastrophic scenes and thousands of virus-related deaths over the past couple of months, the national capital has now reopened as COVID-19 numbers are falling. But the laxity among public has concerned health experts, who are now warning a new surge in infections.

Details: 'Have we gone totally mad?'

Thousands of people rushed to train stations, markets, and malls as restrictions were further eased over the weekend. Taking note of the situation, Dr. Ambrish Mithal of Max HealthCare tweeted, "Delhi's top #mall saw a footfall of 19,000 people last weekend- as soon as it reopened. Have we gone totally mad?" "Wait for #COVID19 to explode again- and blame the govt, hospitals, country (sic)."

Fact: We are inviting trouble, says top doctor

"Delhi ought to have unlocked far more scientifically. We are inviting trouble!" Arvinder Singh Soin, a surgeon and top liver transplant specialist in Delhi, had tweeted last evening.

Crisis: Delhi's devastating second wave of COVID-19

Delhi was severely hit in India's dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Daily cases in the city had peaked at nearly 30,000 in April. Hundreds of people even ran from pillar to post to secure basic facilities such as hospital beds and medical oxygen cylinders, while crematoriums remained full. In fact, dozens lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen.

Reopening: Delhi began easing lockdown on May 31

Delhi had imposed a strict 1.5-month-long lockdown from April 19 to May 31. The restrictions have since been eased as metro trains and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity. In the past 24 hours, the city reported 131 fresh coronavirus infections. However, vaccinations have slowed - the Delhi government had last month shut inoculation centers for beneficiaries in 18-44 age group.

Story continues

Situation: India's coronavirus situation

India faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, but the situation has since improved. In the past 24 hours, the country reported nearly 60,000 new infections - the lowest one-day surge since late March. 2,726 deaths were also recorded during the same period. India has administered over 25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only 3.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

The news article, As Delhi reopens, doctors warn another surge in COVID-19 cases appeared first on NewsBytes.

Also see: COVID-19: Delhi to vaccinate all above 45 within 4 weeks

Delhi, Mumbai, TN begin reopening from COVID-19 lockdown. What changes?

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

Read more on India by NewsBytes.

