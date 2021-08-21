Delhi Relaxes COVID Curbs Further, Shops to Remain Open Past 8 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, 21 August, announced further relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital, as infection rates remained low and the number of cases decreased further.

"Till now, due to corona, Delhi's markets were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

अभी तक करोना के चलते दिल्ली के बाज़ारों को शाम 8 बजे तक खुलने की इजाज़त थी। कम होते मामलों की वजह से सोमवार से समय सीमा हटाई जा रही है। अब बाज़ार अपने सामान्य समयानुसर खुल सकेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

The Delhi government's new guidelines will come into effect from Monday, and will apply to all stand-alone shops, as well as business situated in shopping complexes and malls.

What are the COVID-19 guidelines in Delhi now? Here's all you need to know.

Will I be able to go and eat at a restaurant?

Yes. Restaurant and bars will be open at 50 percent seating capacity. As per a report by NDTV, restaurants will be open beyond their 10 pm limit from Monday.

In case strict protocols are not followed, the guidelines state that criminal/penal action shall be taken against the owners.

Are offices open?

Private offices are also allowed to run at 50 percent capacity between 9 am and 5 pm, while for government offices, only group A officers are required to show 100 percent attendance. Other officers are allowed to work with 50 percent strength.



Can I go to a cinema hall in Delhi?

Yes. Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are running at 50 percent capacity in the national capital. However, despite a nod from the administration, most are opting to stay shut.



Can I take public transport to travel?

Delhi Metro services are operational with full seating capacity. However, there are no provisions for standing commuters.

DTC and cluster buses are also allowed to operate with full seating capacity in Delhi.

Will schools/education institutes be open?

At present, schools, colleges, and education institutes are shut. However, special classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed in Delhi.

What remains shut in Delhi?

Political, cultural, religious, academic, and other gatherings will still be prohibited.

Can I attend a funeral or a wedding?

Yes, however these gatherings have restrictions on the number of people allowed. At present, the number of people allowed at wedding functions is 100.

Are stadiums/sports complexes open?

As per a July Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, stadiums and sports complexes have be reopened. However, no spectators are allowed in these complexes.

On Saturday, the Delhi government data showed that Delhi recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 0.03 percent and zero deaths for the second consecutive day. A total of 430 active cases were reported in the national capital.

This is lowest number of cases recorded in the national capital since 15 April last year.

