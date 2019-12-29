Delhi reels under intense cold waves

The temperature in the national capital is hovering on the lower levels. People in Delhi are freezing up in chilly winters. Delhi has been continuously reeling under cold wave for the past few weeks. The minimum temperature of 2 digree was recorded in Delhi on December 28. According to the information of India Meteorological Department (IMD) the minimum temperature recorded at 2.8 degree Celsius in Lodhi Road area, 3.2 degree Celsius in Palam and 3.4 degree Celsius in Safdarjung area.