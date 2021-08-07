Delhi records minimum temperature of 27.3 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 106 at 9.05 am, real-time data by the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.