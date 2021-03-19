Delhi records minimum temperature of 19.4 deg C, highest this season so far

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, the highest this season so far, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperatures settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal. On Thursday, Delhi's maximum temperature stood at 35.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal and the highest this year so far, the MeT department said.

Light rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, the IMD said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 276, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. PTI GVS TDS TDS