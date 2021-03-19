Delhi records minimum temperature of 19.4 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, the highest of this season so far, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and there's a possibility of drizzle during the day, it said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature stood at 35.3 degrees Celsius, five notches more than normal and the highest this year so far, the MeT Department said.

Light rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, the IMD said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ' very poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 303 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. PTI GVS AAR AAR