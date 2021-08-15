Delhi records minimum temp of 27 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 63 percent and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies in the city during the day.

The air quality index was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 117 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.