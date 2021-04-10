Delhi records maximum temperature of 37.2 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.1, three notches below the normal, it said.

On Sunday, the national capital is expected to have a 'mainly clear sky' with the minimum and maximum temperature hovering around 17 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 181 at 4 pm, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MAH SNE