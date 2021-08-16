Delhi records maximum temperature of 37.4 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.3 and 37.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 49 per cent.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies for Tuesday.

The national capital is expected to witness another warm day on Tuesday with temperature rising as high as 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department has predicted.

The air quality index (AQI) was 121 at 5 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MAH HDA