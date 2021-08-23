Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.2 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, and its relative humidity was at 66 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

The department noted that Delhi received 2 mm rainfall from the morning till 5.30 pm.

It said the city was likely to witness generally cloudy skies with chances of light rains on Tuesday.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, it added. PTI MAH IJT