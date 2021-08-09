Delhi records maximum temperature of 33.4 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, it added.

The national capital received a total of 15.4 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, according to the IMD's Safdarjung station. The Ayanagar and Ridge stations recorded heavier rainfall of about 27 mm and 30 mm respectively.

Relative humidity was 73 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city is expected to witness strong surface winds on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures reaching up to 35 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.