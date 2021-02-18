Delhi records maximum temperature of 27.8 deg Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Parts of the national capital witnessed mist and shallow fog in the morning but the sky was clear during the day, it said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 52 and 100 per cent, a MeT official said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky and shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning in the city.

'The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28 and 10 degrees Celsius,' the official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 306 which falls in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe', and above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.