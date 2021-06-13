Delhi records maximum temp of 35.2 deg C

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was also recorded four notches below the season's average at 23.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weatherman said, adding that there is also a possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with rain.

The relative humidity was recorded 71 at per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 89 at 6.05 pm, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS