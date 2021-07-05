Delhi records max temp of 39.5 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

It said thunderstorm with light to moderate rains would occur in northwest, north, south, and southwest Delhi in the next two hours.

The relative humidity was recorded at 40 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 28 degrees Celsius, it said.

The city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with minimum and maximum temperature settling at around 29 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 6.40 pm stood at 133.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.