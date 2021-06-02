Delhi Records Lowest Ever Minimum Temperature for June: IMD

The national capital on Tuesday, 1 June, recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius – the lowest temperature ever recorded in the city in the month of June, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, including strong winds, overnight rainfall and thunderstorm are responsible for the capital witnessing the coolest summer day in June, suggested Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, reported news agency PTI.

Srivastava added that the weather conditions had developed under the force of a western disturbance.

Delhi had logged 15.6 mm of rain in the 24-hour period before 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature documented by the IMD on 1 June was 33.6 degrees Celsius, which is seven notches below the usual, while the minimum temperature was ten notches lower to the normal.

According to the IMD, this year also marks the first time since 2014 when the Safdarjung Observatory, the prime weather observation centre for the capital, did not register a heat wave in the weeks prior to the monsoon.

Last month, the city had witnessed a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on an average – the lowest for May since 2008.

These conditions were promoted initially by the recurrent western disturbances and then later by the emergence of the cyclone Tauktae that led to high rainfall in the national capital, Srivastava indicated.

(With inputs from PTI.)

