Delhi records highest single-day spike, India-China LAC issue & More | Top Headlines (April 9)

Top headlines of the day: 1. Amid Covid spike across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rules out another National lockdown, cautions against panic and politics. PM Modi says, "India must focus on testing first and then vaccine". 2. Delhi witnesses a steady rise in Coronavirus cases, reports more than 7,400 new infections. Highest single-day spike since November 19th last year. 3. Second setback to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Election commission sends a notice to her for violating the model code of conduct. 4. Varanasi district court has allowed an archaelogical survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. 5. Even as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mocked and attempted to guess what the Muslim man in photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have told the latter, Times Now tracked the man, identified as Zulfikar Ali to find out what he actually whispered in PM's ears. 6. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila and the daughter of former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy, is all set to launch a new political party in Telangana. 7. India-China LAC disengagement: 11th round of talks between India and China is set to take place.