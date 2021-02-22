Delhi records high of 28.9 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Mercury rose slightly in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In the morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. It was 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

'The city recorded a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, today at Safdarjung Observatory. Palam Observatory registered 27.7 degrees Celsius,' an IMD official said.

The highest maximum temperature this month has been recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius on February 10, he said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky with mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 11 and 31 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday, the official said. PTI KND TDS TDS