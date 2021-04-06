Delhi Records 5,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Rise in 2021

The national capital on Tuesday, 6 April, reported 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,85,062, while its test positivity rate stood at 4.93 percent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

With 17 more deaths getting reported on Monday, Delhi’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 11,113.

On a positive note, 2,340 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,56,617.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government ordered the imposition of a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30 April.

Also Read: Night Curfew in Delhi From 10 pm to 5 am: What’s Allowed?

. Read more on India by The Quint.WB Polls Phase 3: Voting Concludes, 77.68% Turnout Till 5:30 pmNight Curfew in Delhi From 10 pm-5 am: What’s Allowed, What’s Not? . Read more on India by The Quint.