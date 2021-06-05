Delhi Records 414 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in Two Months

Delhi reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 5 June, the lowest since March 14. The total active COVID cases stood below 7,000 in the national capital. In the past 24 hours, Delhi reported 60 deaths and 1,638 recoveries.

The positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 10. While the recovery rate stood at 97.81 per cent, the death rate was 1.72 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that since the situation was under control, the government will be allowing malls, shops and markets in the city to open on an odd-even basis. He also announced a plan to ramp up medical oxygen capacity to prepare for a possible third wave.

Delhi had recorded 523 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, 4 June.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,20,529 new cases in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 58 days. The death count rose by 3,380. The total cases of COVID-19 infections in India now stand at 2,86,94,879 and the death toll stood at 3,44,082, according to the Union health ministry.

