Delhi records 13,468 COVID-19 cases; Kejriwal, Sisodia appeal to Centre to cancel board exams

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams, as the national capital recorded 13,468 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.

'Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These (the centres) can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of corona. Children's lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel the CBSE exams,' he said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education can explore other methods, including online exams and promoting students on the basis of internal assessments, he said.

'Several countries have done it, some states in India are doing it too. Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But the exams should be cancelled,' he added.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to begin on May 4. With the exponential increase in coronavirus cases, the chorus for cancellation or postponing the board exams is growing.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia also appealed for the board exams to be cancelled.

'It is time that board exams be cancelled in view of increasing cases of corornavirus across the country. When whole year teaching learning did not happen the old way, then why we are adamant on conducting the exams the old way? 'If exams will not be cancelled then examination centres will turn into super spreaders,' he said in a tweet.

There has been no decision by the CBSE regarding the demands for cancellation being raised by several quarters. PTI GJS IJT