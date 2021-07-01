Delhi receives spells of rain, gets respite from heat

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi on Thursday received a sudden downpour bringing respite from high temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the late hours of Thursday, predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over parts of the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, East, Southeast Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and adjoining areas."

Meanwhile, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi also predicted the same weather conditions in the metropolis. (ANI)