Delhi Ration Card List 2020: Eligibility and How to Apply Online

Delhi Ration cards are official documents issued by the Delhi government. They are provided to households that are eligible to buy subsidised grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The ration cards are provided based on the total members in a family, and the category of one’s ration card determines a person’s entitlement to rationed goods.

Rations cards have historically been issued as printed booklets and contain details of the financial status of a family. State governments have only recently started digitising the documents. The switch to digital ration cards has not been done pan-India yet as the administration of these cards is handled by individual state governments.

The cards are primarily used when purchasing subsidised food (wheat, rice, sugar and kerosene.) The card details also provide an important proof of identity and residence of the individual and is commonly used as an identity proof when applying for making a domicile certificate, birth certificate, voter ID card etc.

Delhi Ration Card List 2020

Delhi residents are not required to visit any government office to check if they are on the list. The process is entirely online and you can follow these steps to check your name:

Visit https://nfs.delhi.gov.in

Select the “e-Services” option provided on the menu bar.

Click on “e-Ration card” link.

Select the “Village list” tab.

Check and select the respective district, Taluk, Gram Panchayat, Village and click on the “Go” button.

The list of all the ration cards in the selected village will appear on your screen.

How to Check Ration Card Status Online?

Applicants can check the status of their ration card application online by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer goods.

Check the section called ‘Citizen’s Corner’ on the right side of the screen.

Click on the ‘Track Food Security Application’ from the list of options.

On clicking the option, various details must be given by the applicant such as: Aadhaar number, new ration card number, NFS application ID, old ration card number.

Delhi Ration Card Eligibility

Documents Required to apply for Delhi Ration Card

Passport size photo of each family member attested by a Gazette Officer

Telephone Bill

Bank Passbook

Electricity Bills

House rent receipt

How to Apply for a Delhi Ration Card

Offline Application Procedure

The applicant will be required to visit the official website and then download the new ration card application form and take a print-out of the same.

and then download the new ration card application form and take a print-out of the same. Once the print-out is taken, the applicant is required to fill the application form with the required details.

Applicants then need to submit the ration card application form with the required documents required for verification.

Once the application is submitted, a reference number will be given which can be used to check the status of a new ration card.

Online Application Procedure

Visit the official portal of the Department of Food, Delhi Government.

Click on the Food Security section of the website and the application form can be seen on the screen.

All the required details in the correct format and upload supportive documents by the applicant.

Click on submit after all the required documents are uploaded and the application form is completely filled.

Note down the ration card application number and use it to track the application status of the ration card.

How to Download Delhi Ration Card

Visit the official website of the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Delhi Government.

Check the section of “Citizen Corner” section on the homepage.

Click on the generate e-card option.

Enter the details required such as ration card number, the Aadhaar number of head of the family/NFS ID, Head of the family, Date of Birth of head of the family, and the registered mobile number given at the time of registration.

Click on ‘Submit’.

Once done, the e-ration card can be downloaded by clicking on the ‘download’ option.

