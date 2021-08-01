Delhi Rains: Yamuna Surges Again, Water Level Close to Danger Mark

Water levels in Yamuna river inched closer to the danger mark on Sunday, 1 August, as the national capital woke up to a fresh spell of heavy rains.

According to PTI, water levels in the river rose to 205.30 meter at 9 am on Sunday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday had issued a flood alert as the IMD forecasted thunderstorms over the weekend.

A flood alert is declared after the river crosses the warning mark of 204.5 meter.

The Department of Irrigation and Flood Control on Friday said it has deployed boats in different areas of the national capital and has also put 21 others on standby for emergency situation.

The department added that the water level increased not only due to the torrential rain in Delhi, but also because Haryana has started discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage.

"District administrations and Delhi Police have been asked to evacuate people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna," reported PTI, quoting a DDMA official.

“The flood alert remains in place. We have deployed boats in different areas and families living in vulnerable areas are being temporarily moved into tents and shelter homes of the city government,” reported PTI, quoting an official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The IMD has also predicted light to heavy rainfall in areas adjoining Delhi, NCR.

01/08/2021: 07:15 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 1, 2021

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)

