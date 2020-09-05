Delhi Rains: Showers Lash Areas of National Capital, Waterlogging at South Avenue and Teen Murti Area

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted last week that intermittent light to moderate showers would drench Delhi over the next six days.

Visuals of rain were recorded in Rajpath, and waterlogging was witnessed in South Avenue. Heavy downpour also triggered waterlogging near Teen Murti area in the capital.

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging near Teen Murti area in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/8SzaMhARGx — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dCflqsgzmY — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

The IMD said on Saturday that a thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-40 Kmph and moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over many places of the national capital during the next two hours, including other places.

"Thunderstorm with wind speed 20-40 Kmph and moderate to heavy intensity rainfall would occur over and in the adjoining areas of Panipat, Jind, Hissar, Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Rewari, Bhiwari, Nuh, Manesar, Gurugram, Kosli, Bawal, Sohna, Mathura, Bharatpur, Agra, Palwal, Faridabad, Gohana, Gaziyabad, Noida, Garmukteshar, Bulandshahar, Khair, Siyana and many places of entire Delhi during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

"There is a forecast of cloudy weather and light rains on Sunday. Intermittent rains will be witnessed over the next six days," IMD had said on August 30.

#WATCH Delhi: Waterlogging in South Avenue following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/zAykVIlIhQ — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Delhi has recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 245.7 mm in August so far, a deficiency of four per cent. Overall, it has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 521.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.