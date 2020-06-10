Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Thunderstorm Bring Mercury Down in NCR, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather

New Delhi, June 10: The National Capital Region on Wednesday received a fresh splash of rainfall ahead of the monsoon season in North India. Following the rainfall, the weather turned pleasant in Delhi and NCR. Also, black clouds enveloped the national capital and adjoining areas. With the rains drenching Delhi, residents shared pictures and videos of the sudden decline in temperature and pre-monsoon rainfall.

Earlier in the day, India Meteorological Department had warned of spell of dust storm and thundershower with gusty winds in New Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR. The Met Department had also informed about the movement of Southwest Monsoon, predicting rainfall in northern parts of the country. Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers in Delhi-NCR Bring Respite From Heat, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather.

Here are some of the images and videos of Delhi rains:

#WATCH Delhi-NCR experienced a change in weather when parts of the region received rainfall this evening. Visuals from Noida Sector 20 which received rainfall and wind. pic.twitter.com/j0QUdlhiUQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2020





Delhi: Parts of the national capital receives rainfall this evening, visuals from Janpath area. pic.twitter.com/Lt0xz4Rk5g — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020





















IMD had also said that the rains in NCR were result of a trough (low-pressure area) running from north Pakistan to over the Bay of Bengal across northern Rajasthan. IMD predicts that due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the mercury is expected to stay low in the next few days in NCR. Meanwhile, monsoon advanced into parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west-central and northern Bay of Bengal.