Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers in Delhi-NCR Bring Respite From Heat, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather

New Delhi, May 31: Pre-monsson rains lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas on Sunday evening, bringing much-needed respite to the people reeling under intense heat. The weather turned pleasant as Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed light showers. Black clouds enveloped the national capital and adjoining areas. Residents of Delhi-NCR shared pictures and videos of the sudden decline in temperature and pre-monsoon rainfall. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: No Delay, Onset of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala Likely From June 1, Says IMD.

The rainfall came after the heatwave intensified in the capital city between May 24 and May 27 with the mercury touching new highs. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current weather condition will sustain over the Delhi-NCR region till June 1. The weather condition is due to the western disturbance affecting northwest India and easterly winds from Uttar Pradesh. The rainfall also contributed to the improvement of air quality in Delhi-NCR. Monsoon 2020: Thunderstorm, Lightning Strikes in Uttar Pradesh, 13 Dead.

Delhi-NCR Witnesses Pre-Monsoon Rainfall:

Good evening guys. Today Heavily rains lashed Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/5gAqzHbwX1 — SOHAN SINGH (@BeingSohansingh) May 31, 2020













According to private weather forecast agency Skymet, light to moderate rains will occur in Delhi tomorrow. Meanwhile, the IMD has said the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year will be around June 1. The arrival date for monsoon in Kerala is around June 1 every year. On Saturday, Skeymet claimed that monsoon has already hit Kerala, but the assertions were quickly rebutted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"The news about monsoon onset over Kerala in Social Media is not correct. Monsoon has not arrived over Kerala. The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge a"Stephen Hawking," said Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.