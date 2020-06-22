Delhi Rains: National Capital Wakes Up to Heavy Rains, IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies, Light Rainfall For Today

New Delhi, June 22: The city woke up to heavy rains on Monday morning as rainfall lashed the national capital. There have been waterlogging in several places, including areas like Burari and others. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain for today. Today's rainfall have brought down the temperature in Delhi to 29 degrees celsius.

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to everyone temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius. IMD on Friday had said that conditions may become favourable for advancement of SW Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25. Delhi PWD Department Says No Field Staff of Its Maintenance Units Will Be Granted Leave During Monsoon.

According to weather forecasting department, the southwest monsoon has completely covered the southern and eastern India and its angular curve is now passing eastern Uttar Pradesh through the middle of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. But pre-monsoon showers have been lashing parts of western UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana.