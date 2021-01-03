Delhi Rains: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital, NCR, Parts of Rajasthan

New Delhi, January 3: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received moderate to heavy rain early Sunday morning. In a series of tweets, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorm will continue in parts of Delhi-NCR as well as in some parts of Rajasthan for a few hours. This the second day when Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan received rainfall. Rain and Snow Alert: Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir Brace for Heavy Rainfall and Snowfall Till January 6.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over some parts of South Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad ) in next few hours, said the IMD. In Haryana, Gohana, Gannaur, Panipat, Sohna, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh and Nuh witnessed a spell of rainfall which is likely to continue for a next few hours. Rajasthan's Nagaur, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Alwar, Dausa, Mehndipur saw similar weather. Winter Forecast: Dense Fog To Engulf Parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Till January 3, Likely To Abate Thereafter.

Rainfall Lashes Delhi:

03-01-2021 0650 IST Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many parts of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh, Tijara, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) January 3, 2021

In Uttar Pradesh, according to the IMD, rainfall occurred and will continue in Khataoli, Dadri, Noida, Chapraula, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Jattari, Badayun, Atrauli, Siyana, Loni-Dehat, Modinagar, Hindon-AF station, Najafgarh, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Etah, Kashganj, Amroha, Moradabad, Bhajoi, Chandausi, Iglas, Deeg, Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Narora.

Delhi Rains:

Delhi: The national capital wakes up to a rainy morning; visuals from Green Park (pic 1&2) and Chandni Chowk (pic 3&4) areas. pic.twitter.com/O5suBOi83y — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Light rains accompanied by thunderstorms occurred at various places in Delhi and the NCR, besides some more areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Saturday. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the western disturbance, as per the IMD.